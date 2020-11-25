Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,564 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $16,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,898,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,704,000 after buying an additional 3,722,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,011,000 after buying an additional 1,855,663 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,125,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,293 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,595,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3,507.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 663,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,369,000 after acquiring an additional 644,700 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amdocs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

