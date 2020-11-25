Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,815,255 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in JD.com by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JD.com to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $89.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.33. The stock has a market cap of $131.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $92.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

