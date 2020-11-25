Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $631.50 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $295.05 and a one year high of $838.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $500.31 and its 200 day moving average is $540.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.93.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

