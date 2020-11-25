Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.68

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.68 and last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 1511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.16.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nitto Denko Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

