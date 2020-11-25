nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on nLIGHT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded nLIGHT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of LASR opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $33.12.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.34 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. nLIGHT’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 14,554 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $325,864.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $577,814. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 926,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at $1,264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 42.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 137,087 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 20.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

