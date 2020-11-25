Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 382 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Ball by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.54. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.45. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $415,879.20. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $3,819,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,672 shares of company stock worth $5,504,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

