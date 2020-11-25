Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 632 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.27.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $190.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

