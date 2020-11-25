Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $207.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $208.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

