Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Paychex stock opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.