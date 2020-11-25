Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,880 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,943 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,965.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

