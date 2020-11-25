Norinchukin Bank The Buys 1,355 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 614.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $1,766,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $1,360,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

