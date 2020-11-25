Norinchukin Bank The Buys 163 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROK opened at $256.81 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,595.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $13,108,209 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

