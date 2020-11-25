Norinchukin Bank The Buys 166 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 768.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $279.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.27. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $280.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.40.

In related news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.42, for a total value of $372,417.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,299.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,517 shares of company stock valued at $14,147,871 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.