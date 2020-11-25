Norinchukin Bank The Buys 2,196 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $1,014,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 33.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,021,000 after buying an additional 246,297 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley raised The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

