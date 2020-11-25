Norinchukin Bank The Buys 308 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE LEN opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 13.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.62. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 17.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.72.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $866,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,751,186.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $296,597.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,234,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.