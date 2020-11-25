Norinchukin Bank The Buys 447 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Paychex stock opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

