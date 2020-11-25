Norinchukin Bank The Buys 506 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cintas by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.36.

CTAS opened at $361.96 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.