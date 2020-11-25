Norinchukin Bank The Buys 609 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Sysco by 40.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.