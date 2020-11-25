Norinchukin Bank The Buys 632 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.27.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $190.74 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

