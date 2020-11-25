Norinchukin Bank The Buys 676 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 18.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 123,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 81.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,123,994.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,588 shares of company stock worth $15,017,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Shares of CDNS opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

