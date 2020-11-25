Norinchukin Bank The Buys 881 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

