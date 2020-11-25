Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average of $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.94.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

