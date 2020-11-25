Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after purchasing an additional 395,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,266,000 after purchasing an additional 565,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 20.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after purchasing an additional 592,303 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PACCAR by 108.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in PACCAR by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,369,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.94.

PCAR opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.