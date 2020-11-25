Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.4% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

INFO opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $95.05. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.26.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

