Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 19,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,706 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Insiders sold 151,821 shares of company stock valued at $24,297,386 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

MSI opened at $171.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.52. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

