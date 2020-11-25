Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,430,000 after buying an additional 136,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after buying an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 16.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,324,000 after buying an additional 504,741 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,474,000 after buying an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $334.21 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.69.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.