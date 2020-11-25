Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $14,671,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 40.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 126.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $334.21 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.69.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

