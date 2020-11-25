Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $111.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $113.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.13.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

