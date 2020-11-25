Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 18,300.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total transaction of $10,205,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 72,132 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $508.35 per share, with a total value of $36,668,302.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,296 shares of company stock valued at $77,583,154. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $577.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $495.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.19.

TDG opened at $615.41 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $515.80 and its 200 day moving average is $467.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

