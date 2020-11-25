Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.27 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,713 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in HP were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in HP by 1,286.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.62.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 154,021 shares of company stock worth $3,016,318 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

