Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,538 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,292 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Xilinx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter worth $609,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Xilinx by 15.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 7.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLNX opened at $133.22 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $136.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

