Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.66 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 34.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

