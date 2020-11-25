Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Ball by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 250.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,001 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 6,990.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 516,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after acquiring an additional 508,923 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after buying an additional 475,256 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,081,000 after buying an additional 464,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.45. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $415,879.20. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $3,819,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,672 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,347. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

