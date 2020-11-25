Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,219,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,285,000 after purchasing an additional 309,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,666,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,376,000.

OTIS stock opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average of $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion and a PE ratio of 35.10. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.04.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

