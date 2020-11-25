Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.90.

STZ stock opened at $207.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $208.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

