Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,947,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 71,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GD opened at $153.67 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

