Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,134,000 after buying an additional 685,575 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,065,000 after purchasing an additional 138,360 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 115.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,258,000 after purchasing an additional 762,921 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,261,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,166,000 after purchasing an additional 163,146 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $215.49 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

