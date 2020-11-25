Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 114.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANSYS news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $320.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $357.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

