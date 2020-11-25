Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Fastenal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Fastenal by 17.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 8.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $49.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.