Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 1,355 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Welltower by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $1,766,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $1,360,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WELL opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

