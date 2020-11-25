Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 248 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in ANSYS by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.33.

ANSS stock opened at $320.12 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $357.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.48.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

