Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 431 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 18,300.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.19.

Shares of TDG opened at $615.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.95. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total transaction of $8,928,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total transaction of $33,049,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,596,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,296 shares of company stock worth $77,583,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

