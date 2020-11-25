Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 455 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,225 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 91.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,679,361 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $146,558,000 after buying an additional 204,579 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,771 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $639,116.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 699,547 shares of company stock worth $81,033,527 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

