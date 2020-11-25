Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 506 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Cintas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cintas by 54.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $361.96 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.32 and its 200 day moving average is $302.75. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

