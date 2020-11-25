Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 875 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

