Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,639 shares of company stock worth $19,087,445. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

