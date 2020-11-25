Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,032,000 after acquiring an additional 65,572 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,164,000 after acquiring an additional 324,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,488,000 after acquiring an additional 666,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,468,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,772,000 after acquiring an additional 119,264 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,980,000 after buying an additional 616,346 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,821 shares of company stock valued at $24,297,386. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $171.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.52. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.87.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.