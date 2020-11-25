Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Centene by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Centene by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Centene by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Centene by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,585,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,309,000 after buying an additional 44,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Centene by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 77,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

