Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average of $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Insiders have sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

