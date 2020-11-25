Norinchukin Bank The Sells 184 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 21.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 107.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $234.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.94 and its 200 day moving average is $197.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $244.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Melius lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.37.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

